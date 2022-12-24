There have been repeated complaints during this legislature in relation to the state of the municipal fleet and, in particular, the vehicles of the Local Police Corps. The SIME union even warned a few months ago of a possible “collapse” of the service in the presence of dozens of damaged cars and motorcycles at the City Hall facilities, while pointing to the responsibility of the Councilor for Development, Mario Gómez .

Faced with this situation, the Governing Board of the Consistory yesterday gave the green light to the specifications of the future contract that will govern the repair service of the municipal vehicle fleet, currently made up of 663 units, and that will go out to tender with a base budget of 376,068 euros. The duration of the contract will be 12 months from the date of its formalization and may be extended three times annually for one more year if expressly agreed before its completion. The order will be divided into four lots: mechanical repairs for passenger cars (300 units), SUVs (24), vans (85) and trailers (2); mechanical repairs of motorcycles (200) and mopeds (14); truck mechanical repairs (38); and works in all of them of sheet metal, paint, upholstery and interiors, with the exception of those related to fire trucks.

On the other hand, the Governing Board also approved yesterday the bases and call for the opposition contest to provide through internal promotion 185 places for specialists from the Fire and Rescue Service (SEIS) of the Murcia City Council included in the 2020 Public Employment Offer “With this measure, a historical claim of the SEIS workers is fulfilled,” said the Councilor for Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca, stressing that these professionals had already been receiving, for years, the remuneration according to this category that now they will be recognized.

Likewise, Lorca recalled that in the Extraordinary Public Employment Offer twenty SEIS driver positions have been approved, which are added to the 40 firefighter positions corresponding to offers from other years and which are ready to be put out to tender with the start of the adjudication process is underway. “Our intention is that this important reinforcement will even allow the reopening of the San Ginés park, closed for years,” the mayor concluded in relation to this matter.

Works at the deposit



In addition, yesterday it was confirmed that the archaeological excavations will return to the San Esteban site between the months of March and April of next year. They will do so under the collaboration agreement between the City Council and the University of Murcia for scientific research, training, enhancement and dissemination of the remains of the Arab suburb, the text of which was approved this Friday by the governing board. The expense corresponding to this agreement, which amounts to 69,398.38 euros, also received its approval. These works will be developed through two different and complementary lines of action.

On the one hand, maintenance and conservation work will be carried out on the protected archaeological remains of the complex, and, on the other, excavations will continue in the cemetery and in enclosure II, two of the sectors in which work has been carried out. previous archaeological in the previous phase, and will begin in a new sector where stores could be found. The maintenance and conservation of the remains will consist of removing gravel and placing geotextiles. The contracting by the Consistory of the preliminary conditioning works for the construction of the garden is still pending, as well as the bidding for the final project, which depends on the Ministry of Culture, although it is financed by the three administrations.

Finally, the municipal executive gave the green light yesterday to the plans to preserve and protect four places of special geological interest in the municipality, the Rambla de Los Jurados, Cabezo Negro de Zeneta, Solana del Cerrillar and Sucina.