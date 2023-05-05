Friday, May 5, 2023, 12:27



| Updated 4:26 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was injured this Friday morning when a fire broke out in his home in Lo Pagán, in the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the fire started shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Las Palmeras street. The calls alerted that a person had come out of the house with blood on their hands.

Local Police patrols, CEIS firefighters and an ambulance with health personnel from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management went to the scene. The fire was extinguished at around 10:15 a.m. The injured man was treated by the health workers and transferred to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital, in San Javier.