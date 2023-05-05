The first promise has been fulfilled, Ricardo Ferretti has classified Cruz Azul to the repechage zone. From now on, what the coach does with the club for the remainder of the semester is additional, because, beyond the fact that both he and the squad must have the desire to dream of being champions, the coach knows that the point analysis of his work will come from day one of the following tournament.
‘Tuca’ and the board of directors of the machine agreed that his real management began this summer, when he could define the names that will follow and leave the club in the market, in addition to closing reinforcements of proven quality that make Cruz Azul a real team with Liga MX title options. Therefore, Joaquín Velázquez understands that a major investment is approaching within La Noria and has indicated the areas where he will seek to sign signings.
The striker made it clear that the priority is signing a center forward as it is clear that the team has a serious lack of position, so the arrival of a ‘9’ is more than certain. In the same way, he pointed out that there will be many movements in defense, the signing of two full-backs, one for each wing, as well as the arrival of another central defender. Finally, the club is solid in midfield, but the arrival of a containment that can support and compete with Lira and Carlos Rodríguez is not ruled out.
