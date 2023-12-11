The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a PNY CS3040 Gen4 2TB SSD. The current price is €116.12, €68 off the average price of the last 90 days. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The current price it is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is only 3 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L'PNY CS3040 Gen4 SSD 2 TB is an NVMe M.2 2280. The read speed is up to 5,600 MB/s, while the write speed is up to 4,300 MB/s. Measures ‎2.2 x 8 x 0.4 cm.