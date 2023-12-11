Matteo Salvini criticizes Milan's defeat against Atalanta. On Instagram the League leader attacks Milan after the three-two defeat in Bergamo





Football is passion, determination, sweat and the will to win and is perhaps the sport that comes closest to politics. In the noble game of pelota, the goal counts, in politics the consensus, but both require struggle and elbow grease.

Many politicians have declared their passion for one team rather than another, also risking losing popularity by alienating some of their sympathy, but the passion is too strong even compared to simple rational calculation.

As Giulio Andreottithe person who embodied politics at the highest level, at least in the collective imagination, was a great Roma fan. Francesco Rutellidespite having been mayor of the capital, he was (and is) a Lazio fan.

Ignazio La Russa he confessed recently:

“I wanted to do something different, I wanted to be the Minister of Sports, so I would have rested and also had fun, but the Prime Minister said no. Giorgia Meloni told me 'You do it to help your Inter'. I replied to her: 'Absolutely not, if anything to destroy Juventus…'” and if a politician would have preferred to leave the second institutional position in the State for Sport, it says a lot about her passion.

The prime minister herself Giorgia Meloni he has declared

“It's well known that I support Roma and obviously my football faith doesn't allow me to wear the Biancoceleste shirt”, thus silencing those who said she had been a Lazio player.

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's devotion to his Fiorentina is well known.

Rino Formica, socialist and several times minister, as well as Deputy and Senator, gave a particularly evocative and iconoclastic definition of politics, calling it “blood and shit”.

Therefore football passion is close to political passion. At least it seems to have the same origin.

As is well known, the football faith of the deputy prime minister, minister of Infrastructure and Transport and leader of the League Matteo Salvininamely Milan.

So it's not too surprising that yesterday, immediately after Milan's 3-2 defeat to Atalanta in Bergamo, he responded to Milan's official account on Instagram:

“Shameful. Every match is worse than the previous one, the Rossoneri people don't deserve this punishment.”

The League leader was referring to a match, Atalanta – Milan, in which the defeat came in the 95th minute with a back-heel goal from the Colombian Luis Muriel which sent the Goddess fans into raptures and angered the Devil's fans. A cinematic goal that put an end to Milan's positive streak and revived Atalanta after 4 games without a win and two consecutive defeats. The Milanese team, on the other hand, was coming off two consecutive victories against Fiorentina and Frosinone.

Milan is now in third place, closely followed by Roma and 9 points behind their hated cousins ​​Inter and 7 points behind the unloved Juventus.

And it's fitting that Salvini, a historic fan of the Devil, couldn't stand it any longer and we commented on the post, which for once was not political but football-related.

For its part, AC Milan did not miss the opportunity and placed the photo on social media with Salvini's comment clearly visible.

