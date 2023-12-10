According to the electoral court, the number is equivalent to 64.55% of the 219,998 electronic voting machines contracted through bidding

Production of the new 2022 model electronic voting machines (UE2022) continues at an intense pace. Until November, 142,008 (64.55%) of the 219,998 pieces of equipment contracted had already been produced by Positivo Tecnologia, company that won the tender held in 2021. Of this total, 138,403 devices have already been delivered to the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs).

With the project to renew the Electoral Court ballot box park accelerated, the winner is the electorate itself, who will choose in the 2024 Municipal Elections representatives for the positions of mayor, vice-mayor and councilor using more modern equipment and 18 times faster than the 2015 model.

Accelerated production

The 1st batch, with 246 new urns, was produced in May. In July, August and September, 4,330, 23,647 and 26,422 pieces of equipment were manufactured, respectively. From October onwards, the production rate jumped to 38,929 ballot boxes and increased even further in November: 48,434.

This is the 2nd largest shipment of electronic voting machines acquired by the Electoral Court. It is only behind the 224,999 2020 model ballot boxes, manufactured before the 2022 General Elections.

TSE monitors manufacturing

The entire process of assembling the ballot box is closely monitored by a team of employees led by the Electoral Technology Coordination of the Superior Electoral Court (Cotel/TSE), which also supervises the application of the tests to which the electronic ballot boxes are subjected while still at the polling station. manufacturing, a guarantee that TREs will receive equipment in perfect working order.

If the tests pass, the urns receive external covers and are packaged and identified according to the production batch. After that, they still undergo an audit carried out by Court employees in the warehouse of the company Positivo, in Ilhéus (BA).

Furthermore, it is worth remembering that the only software that comes “from the factory” is the production test system, whose objective is to apply functional and final tests, which serve to verify that the urn works and meets all the requirements. in the notice.

Ecological disposal

The UE2022 will replace the 2009, 2010 and 2011 model electronic voting machines, which have already reached the end of their useful life cycle. The equipment is designed to be used for 10 years, or 6 consecutive elections. After this period, old devices are ecologically discarded. Approximately 99% of physical parts are recycled and give rise to new products, such as beanbags and sandal straps, for example.

On November 29, it was published in the DOU (Official Diary of the Union) the result of the auction for the ecological disposal of 2009 model electronic voting machines and related materials. The winning company of the competition, NGB Recuperação e Comércio de Metais – Eireli, will be responsible for the environmentally appropriate disposal of 1,779 tons of material.

Technological innovations

Modern, agile, safe and ergonomic, the 2022 model has the same innovations as the 2020 electronic voting machine. Both versions share important features, which make them even better than the 2015 ones.

Both the 2022 model electronic ballot box, which will make its debut in the 2024 Elections, and the 2020 ballot box, used in the last election, have:

More powerful processor, which makes them 18 times faster than the 2015 model; Cryptographic perimeter certified by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure (ICP Brasil); Improved encryption mechanism, using the E521 type cryptographic algorithm (or EdDSA), considered one of the most accurate in the world.

With information from TSE