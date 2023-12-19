Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Alef International Chess Olympiad concluded in Sharjah, with the participation of more than 1,000 male and female players from 25 countries, and included many cultural and community events, the most important of which were celebrations of the 52nd Federation Day, a cultural evening to celebrate the International Day of the Arabic Language, and various cultural and entertainment competitions.

The current edition witnessed the holding of 4 main tournaments, led by the Super Star Championship, in which the Chinese international grandmaster Yu Yanji achieved the title, after excelling in the general total with 52 points. He was followed by the Indian international grandmaster Nihal Sareen with 45 points, and the player of the national team and the Sharjah Cultural Club. For chess, the international grandmaster Salem Abdel Rahman scored 38 points, and the Hungarian international grandmaster Sinan Sagerov scored 33 points, and the prizes amounted to 55 thousand dirhams.

The Filipino Marcos Marvin won first place in the “Stars Open Chess” in which 194 players participated, followed by the Indian international Muhammad Dilshad, and the international Saud Badr Huwair Al Zarouni, player of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club.

Saif Ahmed Al Zarouni won first place in the “Union Day” tournament in which 35 male and female players participated, followed by Saud Jaber Al Zarouni and Zayed Sultan Al Taher.

The Olympics concluded with the “Future” tournament, with the participation of 248 male and female players from budding, junior and state school players, and resulted in the Indian Taksh Sharma winning the title, followed by Khalifa Mohammed Al Hammadi, player of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and Armenian Mikael Margarian. 60 promising talents were also honored, And school and university students in various tournaments.