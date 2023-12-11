The Constitution of Russia is the most important thing that exists today in the legal field of the country. Chairman of the Constitutional Court (CC) of the Russian Federation Valery Zorkin told reporters about this on December 12, Constitution Day.

“Today’s situation, when there is actually an attempt to break Russia on the part of its competitors, the Constitution provides complete normative grounds for overcoming other possible negative situations,” he noted.

Zorkin also emphasized that the Constitution is the most valuable thing in the legal economy of Russia today.

“It seems to me that a better Constitution is not expected in the foreseeable future. It is important to realize its potential after significant amendments were made to it in 2020,” noted the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation.

According to Zorkin, the constitutional reform carried out in 2020 fixed in the main law of the country the moral values ​​inherent in Russia, increasing the level of protection of the so-called Russian identity both in the world space and within the state.

Every year on December 12, Russia celebrates the main legal act of the country – Constitution Day. The modern holiday in honor of the Constitution was established in 1994, the year after the adoption of this document. Until 2004, he gave Russians an extra day off. However, now the celebration is not considered a non-working day.

The modern Constitution of the Russian Federation was adopted following the results of a popular referendum on December 12, 1993. The document was developed for more than three years, during which time about 20 versions of the basic law were created. The final version was approved at the Constitutional Conference in June 1993. In 2023, the Russian Constitution turns 30 years old. Over the past 90 years, the country has passed five major laws.

Today, the Constitution is the main legal act of the state. It is valid in all regions of the country and has the highest legal force. Thus, no regional law can contradict the Constitution. The document sets out the basic rights and responsibilities of citizens, the structure of government bodies, the form of government of the country, the procedure for appointing the president and other important legal aspects.