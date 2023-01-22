The artists zion and lennox they were retained by the Bolivian authorities for the alleged crime of aggravated fraud, according to their representative. Both were charged with the same charges against the Puerto Rican Don Omar, with whom they planned to share the stage this Saturday, January 21. As recalled, media from the altiplano country reported that the Santa Cruz de la Sierra Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant against the interpreter of “Dale don”.

What were Zion, Lennox and Don Omar accused of?

The Vice Ministry of Defense of the User and the Consumer from Bolivia filed a complaint against the well-known Puerto Rican artist Don Omar, for the one-day delay of his two shows that would start on Thursday the 19th, in which the duo Zion and Lennox were also to be a part, which were included in the accusation .

Even during this Saturday, the brother of the interpreter of “Kuduro Dance” and part of his production staff were arrested, who were finally released after clarifying the situation.

Zion and Lennox were freed

After the retention of the duo zion and lennox In Bolivia, the lawyer for the Puerto Rican artists came out to clarify the issue and confirm that they were finally released. In the same way, the concert this Saturday the 21st will take place despite the inconvenience.

“It has come to a satisfactory agreement between both parties and it is a matter of minutes for Zion & Lennox to leave this place (Felcc) and do the sound checks (in the stadium), since Don Omar is waiting at the hotel”, said the lawyer.

What did Don Omar say after accusation of aggravated fraud?

The Puerto Rican singer known as Don Omar He used his social networks to speak out about the bad experience he had hours before his concert in Bolivia, since he had received an arrest warrant for aggravated fraud.

“Grateful to the Bolivian authorities and their excellent performance in the search for the truth. We have always been and continue to enjoy freedom @zionylennoxpr speaks now, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

