Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

Russia and Ukraine have been fighting a bitter war for two years. Zelensky is hoping for a solution in Switzerland in the spring.

Kiev – Two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, peace talks between the two countries appear a long way off despite international pressure. Now one party is taking the first step: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is apparently considering peace negotiations with Russia. He wants to take the first step at the peace conference planned in Switzerland.

“Could a situation arise…”: Zelensky does not rule out a peace conference with Russia

Selenskyj wants to first develop and present a concept with Ukraine's international partners at the conference, like the news agency Reuters reported. This concept could be handed over to Russia at a second conference, “perhaps on another continent.” “A situation could arise in which we would jointly invite representatives of the Russian Federation. There the plan will be presented to them,” said the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, on television.

According to ZDF, the plan for a peace summit in Switzerland came about after Zelensky held a conversation with Swiss President Viola Amherd on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. However, there is still no exact date for the planned peace negotiations. Only “spring 2024” was mentioned as the period.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj during a speech in Albania at the end of February. © IMAGO/Ukraine Presidency via Bestimage

Only on Thursday did the Ukrainian head of state travel to Saudi Arabia to present his peace plan for the Ukraine war to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The peace plan presented by Zelenskyj in autumn 2022 is based on a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the Eastern European country, reparations for war damage and the extradition of war criminals.

Zelenskyj is looking for allies for Ukraine peace plan – but is it realistic?

Russia has already stated that there is currently no basis for peace talks. Russia expert Gerhart Mangott from the University of Innsbruck believes there is little chance that Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin will change his mind. “With such a peace summit, Ukraine is trying to get as much diplomatic support as possible for these maximum demands,” Mangott told ZDF. “Many countries also support this peace formula. But the only question is: How are you supposed to get there?”

Russia recently reported the capture of the hotly contested city of Avdiivka, while Ukraine is running out of ammunition. If Putin will consider a peace treaty, especially given its recent successes, remains questionable. He will deliver his annual State of the Union address on Thursday (February 29). He simply announced that he would address the upcoming elections in which he wants to secure another six-year term in office. Further content of the speech is not known. (nz/dpa)