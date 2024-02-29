In the context of the Italian presidency of the G7 for 2024, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Washington on March 1st and Toronto on March 2nd, where he will meet US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau respectively. The visit follows the mission to Japan at the beginning of February and the first meeting of G7 leaders under the Italian presidency which took place via video conference from Kiev on 24 February.

The objectives of the trip

As Italian sources underline, the objective is first and foremost to share with President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau (Canada will take over in 2025) the priorities of the Italian presidency of the G7: defense of the international system, based on the rule of law and continued support for Ukraine; conflict in the Middle East with its consequences on the global agenda; priority attention towards Africa with the aim of building a partnership model beneficial to all; continued focus on the Indo-Pacific region; importance of migration issues and artificial intelligence.

In both cases, the agenda is also centered on excellent bilateral relations, in all sectors, between Italy and the United States and between Italy and Canada, as well as the prospects for their further strengthening.

With reference to the meeting with President Biden, the same sources always underline, it will be a question in particular of continuing to build bilateral relations on the basis of the Joint Declaration adopted by the two leaders as part of President Meloni's first visit to Washington since the beginning of his mandate, last July 27.

The meeting with Trudeau will also provide further stimulus to the already important relations between the two Nations. In fact, Canada and Italy already have strong trade and investment relations, with complementary economies that leverage the strength of small and medium-sized businesses.

Discussion on international issues

Both talks will also constitute an opportunity for discussion on the main international issues: first of all, Russian aggression against Ukraine and continued support for Kiev; the situation in the Middle East and the prevention of regional escalation, humanitarian support to Gaza and security and stability in the Red Sea; cooperation with the African continent and the Mattei Plan, with a view to verifying opportunities for collaboration in areas of common interest; the security of supply chains; transatlantic coordination on the challenges and opportunities posed by China; the preparation of the next NATO Summit, which will be held in Washington on 9-11 July on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Atlantic Alliance.

In the United States there is a large and well-integrated Italian-American community (more than 20 million), in addition to more than 325,000 Italian citizens residing in the United States. In 2023, the USA represented the third destination market for Italian exports, with an exchange of around 102 billion dollars (with a surplus of 44 in favor of Italy), and the presence of Italian companies in every economic-industrial sector, including the defense and aerospace.

Canada is an important partner for Italy (around 12 billion euros of trade between January and November 2023, +1.1% on the previous year). The trade balance is favorable to Italy (+4.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2023) and there is a high level of complementarity (manufacturing specialization and innovation in Italy and abundance of raw materials in Canada). The role of the community of Italian origin is important (approximately 1.6 million, half of whom live in Ontario, the region of which Toronto is part).