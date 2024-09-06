Zakharova: The West deceived the world community by initiating sanctions against the DPRK in the UN

The West has lied and deceived the world community by initiating sanctions against North Korea in the UN. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), writes RIA Novosti.

In August, it was reported that Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo would launch monitoring of sanctions against North Korea. In addition, these countries discussed cooperation between Russia and the DPRK. They decided that they would work together to counter the further development of Russian-North Korean relations.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an official visit to Vietnam, said that Western sanctions against North Korea imposed under the auspices of the UN Security Council were very strange and reminded him of the siege of Leningrad.

Earlier, Putin said that the UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, initiated by the United States, need to be reviewed.