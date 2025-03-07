One of the two arrested for the death of a 30 -year -old The morning of this Tuesday during the celebration of the Carnival of Santa Cruz de Tenerife has remained In freedom after paying the bail of 6,000 euros that he had imposed a court to avoid his entry into provisional prison.

This has been confirmed by the young man’s lawyer, Javier Santanawhose client is investigated for a crime of homicide. The second arrested in relation to this death has been provisional, in his case related to a crime of injuries, according to the Superior Court of the Canary Islands. The first of the 19 -year -old detainees have been imposed as precautionary measures Passport withdrawal and the obligation to appear in court every fifteen days.

Isaac T., born in Gran Canaria but resident in Lanzarote, died on Tuesday morning when he was transferred to a Hospital in Tenerife after suffering A strong blow to the headapparently during a brawl. The police first arrested a young man and later a second, who on Thursday have been available to the Court of Guard of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which, after decreeing the status of investigating both, has passed the actions to an instruction court.

The events happened around 5.00 on Tuesday in the vicinity of Maritime Avenues and Francisco La Roche and the young man suffered a Cardiorespiratory arrest during the journey to the hospital from which it could not be recovered.

As published by the local press, the deceased worked in the hospitality sector In Lanzarote And he had come with a group of friends to enjoy the Carnival in the capital of Tenerife.