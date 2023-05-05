The United States has over 15 million large commercial trucks, with around 2 million being 18-wheelers. This means that drivers are likely to come across several of these big rigs while on the road each day.

Due to their longer stopping distances and larger blind spots, semi-trucks and tractor-trailers operate differently from smaller passenger vehicles, making them less predictable and increasing the chances of a severe or deadly accident.

As a result, many drivers may feel intimidated and anxious when driving near these large commercial vehicles.

While you can’t do anything about the trucks on the roads, as they are an important part of the nation’s economy, you can certainly follow safety methods to protect yourself.

Avoid Tailgating

Tailgating, or following a vehicle too closely, is one of the most common causes of accidents involving trucks and 18-wheelers. When driving behind a large commercial vehicle, keeping a safe distance and avoiding tailgating is essential.

This is because large trucks and 18-wheelers require a much longer stopping distance than smaller passenger vehicles. In an emergency, it may take longer for a truck driver to come to a complete stop, and following them too closely may not leave enough time for a driver to react.

Avoid Driving In Their Blind Spots

One major factor contributing to truck accidents is the blind spots or “no-zones” of large commercial trucks. These are areas around the truck where the driver’s visibility is limited or blocked, and smaller passenger vehicles may need to be visible to the truck driver.

Therefore, it is crucial for motorists to avoid driving in these blind spots as much as possible. A good rule of thumb is to keep a safe distance of at least 20 feet in front of the truck and to stay back at least one lane width on the sides and rear of the truck.

This will ensure that the truck driver can see your vehicle and you can see the truck’s movements and signals.

Avoid Sudden Lane Change

Sudden lane changes can be dangerous when driving near trucks and 18-wheelers. Trucks have larger blind spots, and sudden lane changes can put you in their blind spot or force the truck driver to make a sudden maneuver to avoid an accident.

Always signal your intentions and give plenty of notice before making a lane change. Make sure to check your mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes to ensure that there are no trucks or other vehicles in your path.

It’s also a good idea to leave extra space between your vehicle and the truck to avoid sudden maneuvers.

Drive Defensively

Driving defensively means being aware of your surroundings and anticipating potential hazards or dangers on the road. This is especially important when driving near trucks and 18-wheelers.

Defensive driving practices include maintaining a safe following distance, being prepared to brake or take evasive action if necessary, and avoiding distractions while driving. It also means keeping an eye on the behavior of other drivers and anticipating their movements to avoid potential collisions.

In addition to defensive driving, staying alert and well-rested while on the road is important. Make sure to get enough rest before a long drive and take regular breaks to stretch your legs and refresh your mind. Remember, safe driving habits are key to avoiding truck and 18-wheeler accidents.

Stay Alert And Focused

Staying alert and focused is another important tip to avoid truck and 18-wheeler accidents. It is important to always keep your eyes on the road, avoid distractions, and avoid driving while drowsy or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When driving near large commercial trucks, it is important to remain vigilant and anticipate potential hazards. Keep a safe distance, avoid sudden maneuvers, and stay aware of the truck’s movements. If you notice a truck swerving, braking suddenly, or drifting out of its lane, it is best to keep your distance and contact the authorities to report the behavior.

Hire A Truck Accident Attorney, In Case Of An Accident

Hiring a Truck Accident Attorney is important if you are involved in a truck or 18-wheeler accident. These accidents can often result in serious injuries, property damage, and even fatalities.

Trucking companies and their insurance companies are usually quick to act to minimize their financial liability, so it is important to have an experienced attorney on your side who can protect your legal rights and fight for the compensation you deserve.

A truck accident attorney can you understand your legal rights and the compensation you may be entitled to, such as medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more.

Remember, the aftermath of a truck accident can be overwhelming, but you do not have to navigate it alone. A skilled truck accident attorney can help you recover from your injuries and move forward with your life.