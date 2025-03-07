PEUGEOT Sow 3,000 euros to those who finance the purchase of an E-208

The French firm Peugeot, belonging to the Stellantis consortium, has launched since March 1 a repositioning of its most demanded electrical model, the E-208. As a consequence, it offers a discount of 3,000 euros to those who acquire this vehicle, in financing modality and once the promotions are currently applied for every brand of the brand.

Specifically, the campaign focuses on the less powerful E-308 version, with 136 horses, and with 50 kWh battery, which provides the car around 360 kilometers of autonomy in WLTP cycle. It is also applied to the Style finish, the most basic of the three available.

The electric 208 is also on sale in a more powerful configuration, 156 hp, and with a greater capacity battery, 51 kW, which grants more than 400 km of reach. Another news of the range is that this upper version of the model can now be requested in Style finish.

Thus, E-208 Style is put on sale from 25,700 euros for those who finance the purchase. In the event that the aid of the Moves Plan as their suspension in January, the Peugeot electric model would remain at 18,700 euros or, what is the same, at a price only 550 euros higher than a 208 equipped with 100 hp gasoline engine.

For the uninitiated, let’s clarify that those 25,700 euros are not the amount that the buyer turns off, but the figure from which the interests that must also pay during the period established in each specific case are calculated.

If a quota system is preferred, the user has both the gasoline version and this basic electricity for 120 euros per month. The difference is appreciated, of course, in the disbursement that is delivered by way of entry: about 5,000 euros if it is the first, around 7,000 in the second case.

The Peugeot model is on sale in the two electrical variants we have treated, which show the DGT emissions, with the 100 hp gasoline engine also mentioned, which corresponds to the C label, and in two versions of light hybridization, or Mild Hybridwhich have given access to the territory – very coveted today – of eco vehicles.

These microhíbridos have powers of 100 and 136 horses. The first currently costs 20,600 euros, always at the Style termination.

With regard to the most powerful E-208, from now on a series of updates among which the bidirectional load function and the notice that the vehicle recharge has reached 80% (in modes 2 and 3), in addition to the premiere of the Style finish in this configuration.





Improve credibility

In another order of things, Peugeot has taken letters in the matter for what he does to the two cases that have most affected their credibility in recent cases. In that of the Puretech engines, it has decided to expand for a year the guarantee of these propellants to 10 years or 175,000 km. This measure has been accompanied after the extension of that coverage to the previous generations of the Puretech 1.0 and 1.2 engines, with retroactive payment of the repairs.

As a condition to benefit from these initiatives, it is required that the affected person has respected the brand’s maintenance plan and that the service and diagnosis have been carried out by an official workshop.

Peugeot has created a web platform for the process of retroactive compensation. Recently, this has also been expanded to accommodate the claims related to customers who have had problems with the Adblue additive, specifically for diesel vehicles manufactured between January 2014 and August, 2020 that have not exceeded 210,000 km.

For cars of less than five years or 150,000 km, the brand takes over 100% of the costs of the pieces, and for those between five and eight years, between 30% and 90% of those costs are covered, according to mileage.

The cost of labor is set at 30 euros by case until August 2028. Finally, additional compensation is offered for the beneficiaries of previous coverage.

Additionally, and in general, the Lion’s signature has expanded its Allure Care guarantee until the age of eight, to which is added the possibility of enjoying the connected services grouped in the Connect One and Connect Plus formulas.