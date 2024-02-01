YouTube announced today that it gained 20 million new subscribers during 2023 YouTube And YouTube Music bringing the total number over i 100 million . This is a truly remarkable amount, as highlighted by Lyor Cohen, the global head of the platform: “In 2015, many doubted that a subscription model could work with YoTube. They said the market was saturated and that our platform was too different. Today, 100 million subscribers later, our differentiators are precisely what drives our success and where I see further room for growth. Growth of 20 million subscribers in one year highlights the strength of our dual revenue drivers, with advertisements on one side and subscriptions on the other.”

A successful connection.

AI also coming to YouTube

Interestingly, Cohen links success to having connected subscriptions YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, where many users have complained about it. The reason? It's an offering that none of its competitors can beat or replicate: “Fans of YouTube and YouTube Music can enjoy ad-free access to both applications and watch videos in the background or download them,” the executive explained.

Words of praise also for the growth of YouTube Music and how the application has been literally revolutionized compared to the launch one. Among the new features arriving, those linked to the use of artificial intelligence stand out, needless to say. In particular, the service will offer covers for the listening lists generated byAI and a tool to ask about what you're looking at.