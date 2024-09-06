Ciudad Juarez.- A man and a woman were executed on Tuesday night in the parking lot of a supermarket on the Juan Gabriel and Oasis Revolución thoroughfares, confirmed personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

The victims, who were shot while they were in a red GMC Yukon, were identified yesterday as Perla Isela Rodríguez and Carlos Yáñez, 32 years old, reported an agent belonging to the Crimes Against Life Unit.

The murdered man had been released from State Prison No. 3 just a few months ago, where he served a sentence after being prosecuted for crimes against health.

This violent act brought the number of people killed during the month of September to six, four men and two women, according to official statistics from the FGE.

