The scams are still on the war in Spain. Unfortunately, the most popular fraud in our country are being the ‘scam thymus’ or the famous scam in which cybercriminals get through the National Police, however, with the arrival of two New android functionsusers are now capable of Detect deceptive SMS and suspicious calls.

Android can already detect scams via SMS



The first novelty mentioned allows Inform and block scams in real time Thanks to artificial intelligence, in this way, Google Messages is able to mark conversational text patterns commonly associated with fraud. Therefore, Thanks to one Notification receivedusers can identify messages that seem harmless, but that are actually scams.

In addition, through notification, individuals can block, discard and denounce conversations.

Android function to detect scams via SMS. Google

On the other hand, fraud detection is carried out on the device itself, so that the conversations remain private. In addition, the Mountain View company explains in its Official Blog that, as part of the configuration ‘protection against spam’, this novelty is activated by default And it only applies to conversations with people who are not part of the contact list.

Regarding its implementation, for the moment, the detection of scams in Google messages It will be launched in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.





The telephone scam detector reaches your mobile



Regarding the so -called suspects, the function to detect telephone scam Analyze real -time conversations and, thus, warn users about possible scams.

In this way, if ‘scam detects’ identifies that a cybercrime has contacted the victim to provide financial information, the function will notify you through audio and tactile notifications And, in addition, it will show you a warning on the phone indicating that the call can be a scam.

Android function to detect fraudulent calls. Google

On the other hand, Google stands out in its official blog that “the audio of the calls is processed ephemerally and is not recorded or stored on the device, nor is any audio or transcription of the conversation be sent to Google. The detection of scams is deactivated by default. This function It only applies to calls that could be scams And it is never used during calls with contacts. “

Adding that, “if enabled, the detection of scams will issue a beep at the beginning and during the call to notify the participants that the function is activated. “

Sign up to us Newsletter And receive the latest news about technology in your mail.