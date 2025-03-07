New setback for Mazón: The Valencian surpasses Spanish in the linguistic consultation that schools has fractured

Clear the unknown. The Valencian has been imposed, although by a few margin of just one point, in the consultation on the base language in schools and institutes promoted by the Department of Education, José Antonio Rovira, who has defended that the families who have participated in the referendum have opted “for a balanced and coexistence system of the two official languages, when choosing 50.53% Valencian and 49.47% Castilian”. Rovira announced on Wednesday the participation data, 58%, which described as “great success”, although 42% of mothers and fathers did not come to vote.

Mazón stumbles with his star plan: the referendum on Valencian or Castilian drunks schools and uploads families

The Minister, who has appeared at a press conference to present the data with the Autonomous Secretary of Education, Daniel Mcevoy, and the Director General of Educational Planning and Linguistic Politics, Ignacio Martínez, argues that “a greater balance can hardly be achieved, also a doubly positive event as long as the families who have decided, and not the administration or any political organization.” In this regard, he pointed out that the result of the voting “demonstrates that the Valencian is a mature society, which chooses freely.”

Martínez has insisted that “practically” one hundred percent of the families who have participated in the consultation will have their children in the chosen language, “98% or 99%, as in the admission process.” “In cases where it is not so, center will be studied by center to see solutions and the Ministry will make an effort (as far as teaching staff is concerned) to try to make all demands be covered,” said Rovira and Martínez, who, however, have offered a nuance, that “practically” all families refers to those who have their children enrolled in centers of two or more lines. And they opposed the previous model, implemented by the Botànic, “in that case, half of the families were forced to study in Valencian, when it was not their option.” “You were cascaded and ate it, and then there was no concern for whether families could enter their first option or not,” the Minister lamented.

Regarding students’ rats by classroom, education has clarified that students whose fathers and mothers have not participated in the consultation. That is, 42% of students whose families have not voted will be located in one class or another (Spanish or Valencian) depending on the needs of the center to meet the ratios.

By provinces, in the province of Castellón, Valencian has been chosen in 70.50% compared to 29.50% of Spanish. In the province of Alicante has been the other way around, families have opted for Spanish in 65.89% compared to 34.11% of Valencian. The province of Valencia is the one that reflects a result with less difference between the two languages, with 57.84% of Valencian and 42.16% of Spanish.

This balance has been given at all educational stages, with the following results: Infant. 53.81 % Valencian and 46.19 % Spanish; Primary: 50.68 % Valencian and 49.32 % Spanish and that: 47.10 % Valencian and 52.90 % Spanish.

Results by regions

Alicante province. Alt Vinalopó: Valencian 16.83% and Spanish 83.17%; Baix Vinalopó: 40.81% Valencian and 59.19% Spanish; The Comtat: Valencian 87.63% and Spanish 12.37%; Vega Baja/Baix Segura: Valencian 4.75% and Spanish 95.25%; Vinalopó Mitjà: Valencian 25.33% and Castilian 74.67%; L’Alacantí: Valencian 24.39% and Spanish 75.61%; Marina Alta: Valencian 71.62% and Spanish 28.38%; Marina Baixa: Valencian 57.26% and Spanish 42.74% and L’Alcoià: Valencian 60.09% and Spanish 39.91%.

Castellón province. Alt Millars: Valencian 35.29% and 64.71% Castilian; Alt Palància: Valencian 28.39% and 71.61% Castilian; Baix Maestrat: Valencian 80.56% and 19.44% Castilian; Els Ports: Valencian 93.20% and 6.80% Castilian; L’Alcoratén: Valencian 64.13% and Spanish 35.87%; The High Plana: Valencian 66.65% and Spanish 33.35%; La Plana Baixa: Valencian 75.74% and Castilian 24.26% and Alt Maestrat: Valencian 94.71% and Spanish 5.29%.

Valencia province. Camp de Morvedre: Valencian 72.59% and Spanish 27.41%; Camp de Túria: Valencian 59.41% and Spanish 40.59%; Rincón de Ademuz: Valencian 36.25% and Spanish 63.75%; Valley of Cofrentes-Ayora: Valencian 12.80% and Castilian 87.20%; Navarrés Canal: Valenciano 31.46% and Castilian 68.54%, the coast: Valencian 77.10% and Spanish 22.90%; Hoya de Buñol: Valencian 33.17% and Spanish 66.83%; Plana de Utiel-Requena: Valencian 7.04% and 92.96% Castilian; Ribera Alta: Valencian 80.49% and 19.51% Castilian; Ribera Baja: Valencian 85.81% and 14.19% Castilian; La Safor: Valencian 79.37% and 20.63% Castilian; The mountain range: Valencian 51.97% and 48.03% Castilian; Vall d’Albaida: Valencian 76.89% and 23.11% Spanish; L’Horta Nord: Valencian 55.26% and Spanish 44.74%; L’Horta Sud: Valencian 64.92% and 35.08% Castilian and Valencia: Valencian 36.14% and 63.86% Spanish.

Larger populations

Alicante: Valencian 16.93 and Spanish 83.07%; Alcoy: Valencian 59.66% and Spanish 40.34%; Benidorm: Valencian 46.66% and Spanish 53.34%; Denia: Valencian 53.27% and Spanish 46.73%; Elda: Valencian 4.23% and Spanish 95.77%; ELX: Valencian 40.25% and Spanish 59.75%; Orihuela: Valencian 1.95% and Spanish 98.05%; San Vicente del Raspeig: Valencian 27.42% and Spanish 72.58%; Torrevieja: Valencian 2.16% and Spanish 97.84%.

Almassora: Valencian 78.84% and 21.16% Castilian; Benicarló: Valencian 79.24% and Spanish 20.76%; Borriana: Valencian 60.49% and 39.51% Castilian; Castellón de la Plana: Valencian 61.90% and 38.10% Spanish; Wave: Valencian 81.38% and 18.62% Castilian; Segorbe: Valencian 28.54% and 71.46% Castilian; Vall d’Uixó: Valencian 89.12% and 10.88% Spanish; Vila-Real: Valencian 77.60% and Spanish 22.40%; Vinaròs: Valencian 80.73% and Spanish 19.27%.

Alzira: Valencian 75.16% and Spanish 24.84%; Gandia: Valencian 70.81% and Spanish 29.19%; Llíria: Valencian 66.29% and Spanish 33.71%; Sagunt: Valencian 67.73% and Spanish 32.27%; Swedish: Valencian 88.48% and Spanish 11.52%; Torrent: Valencian 44.36% and Spanish 55.64%; Utiel: Valencian 4.71% and Spanish 95.29%; Valencia: Valencian 36.14% and Spanish 63.86% and Xàtiva: Valencian 69.46% and Spanish 30.54%.

The Minister Rovira stressed that in cities such as València or Alicante, where there are more concerted centers, Spanish has imposed on voting.

The 18 municipalities of one hundred percent with an option

After consultation, there are 18 municipalities in which the result is 100% in favor of the Valencian or Spanish. Thus, the Valencian has obtained the total votes in Benialí, Beniardà, Bolulla, Confridos, Tormos, Vall d’Ebo, Cintorres, Atzeneta d’Albaida, Bèlgida, Buffali and L’enova.

The Castilian, meanwhile, has been chosen in 100% in the Aparecida, Arneva, Benferri, Hondón de los Frailes, Molins, El Realengo and San Felipe Neri.

The Generalitat sees a “great success” in consultation on Valencian and Spanish: more than 40% of families do not know what language their children will study in



The data can be consulted in the following link Already throughout the day they will be available in its entirety on the web consultation.gva.es.