This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Friday, March 7, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

As of today, already throughout the next ten days, Saturn will dominate over the sky, and it can be an awkward time for you, in which you are forced to do what destiny imposes you, and not what you would feel like. In addition, it is around you to live a disappointment or betrayal in love or friendship. Go prudence.

Taurus

These next ten days, as of today, will be very dominated by Saturn and therefore should be prudent, do things more with your head than with feelings and impulses. In addition, you will take a disappointment from someone you had as a friend, or you thought I was on your side. These days see with lead feet.

Gemini

From today, until the 17th, Saturn will have a very powerful influence, so you should not surprise yourself, or worry more about the account, if these days work, or worldly issues, they become more complicated in the account, or you have the feeling of living a small misdeeding streak. It is actually transitory.

Cancer

As of today, already throughout the next ten days, Saturn will dominate over the sky, and that will give you the opportunity to see things with greater realism and objectivity, use the head more and not so much feelings and impulses. It will not be a good time to travel, trips will be delayed, complicated or could go wrong.

Leo

A powerful influence of Saturn, as of today and until day 17, will bring you some difficult moments in the economy or intimate life, it could even cause you a small crisis, or that you suffer a disappointment. But it will be the starting point of a new cycle, what you live these days will provide you with learning.

Virgo

Saturn will dominate the sky from today to day 17, more or less, and could have a negative effect for your unions and associations, favoring some crisis or even rupture. However, that will only happen if that union was not good for you or hid serious problems. Nor is it a good time for judgments.

Pound

Due to a strong influence of Saturn, in the next ten days as of today, you must be very prudence for all matters related to work and worldly things, including finance, since these days you will find more difficulties than usual. The good things you expect will be delayed.

Scorpio

Saturn will exert a very strong influence from today and until day 17, more or less. Fortunately, it travels in a favorable way for Scorpio, but, nevertheless, these days can be somewhat difficult for you, mostly in family and sentimental life. A romantic relationship could go wrong. Be cautious.

Sagittarius

Today begins a stage of about ten days, in which Saturn will be very powerful, and that you will notice, above all, in the family, home and intimate life, where you will have to face some difficulties. Possible disease or crisis that will affect a relative, or be loved, of advanced age. Concerns.

Capricorn

Due to the dominant influence that Saturn will exert today to day 17, you must try to move with some more prudence and thinking about things well before doing them. Do not trust friends, colleagues or others around you, who will turn your backs when you need them most. Now you must think about yourself.

Aquarium

Today begins a brief stage, about ten days, which will be very dominated by Saturn, and therefore in this period you must be very cautious and prudent in relation to your material and financial affairs. If you have to do an important financial operation, you must plan it to the millimeter. You will have unexpected expenses.

Pisces

Saturn’s influence will be especially powerful from today and until the next ten days. They will be difficult or unpleasant days, the obligations and sacrifices will prevail over the moments of leisure or joy. You will have important events regarding your work. Avoid taking risks or crazy.