After several weeks of searching, the Club América board finally managed to add a reinforcement as a right winger and on Wednesday, January 26, they announced the fifth and last signing for the Clausura 2022 tournament.
It is about the exlagunero, Juan Otero, the Colombian was the element that finally arrived in Coapa to reinforce the azulcrema team, after many failed attempts with other soccer players. And after learning of the situation, the former azulcrema player and manager, as well as the current analyst of Aztec TV, Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ stated about it.
A few hours before the footballer’s official announcement on the Americanist club’s social networks, the journalist from ESPN, John Sutcliffe He stated on Twitter that the signing of the Colombian was complete, to which Zague He responded with the following in the tweet: “It is net??? My dear John!!! … as the famous Doctor Luis Garcia Postigo would say…. No mamarrrrr!!!!!“, was what he wrote in his response to the tweet of Sutcliffe.
Days before, the now sports analyst dedicated a text of concern to the azulcrema board about the malfunction in recent games and where, in addition, they accumulate nine games without winning.
“I mean, if Club América is going to depend on its aspirations to score goals through a player like Salvador Reyes and he seems like a very good footballer for the record… I think things are going to be complicated!! And the forwards? The offensive means, those of experience, apá ???“, was what he recently wrote on Twitter.
