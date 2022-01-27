Friday, January 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing Norway flies male and female skiers on various flights to Beijing

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Flights delayed due to corona infections are eating away at the benefits of a high-pitch camp for Norwegian skiers. The Finns who camped in Seiser Almi stayed in Finland for only an hour.

27.1. 21:30

Norway will have to resort to special arrangements to get its cross-country ski team to Beijing.

According to the latest plan, the male skiers will be able to travel on Sunday if the team members do not show any infections. Isolated skiers in Central Europe will fly to Beijing on Tuesday from Zurich.

A sprint coach was revealed in the Norwegian camp team on Sunday Arild Monsenin infection. On Wednesday, it turned out that also the Olympic team skiers Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå have given a positive test.

Thursday was added to the list Simen Hegstad Krüger.

Cross-country team leader Espen Bjervig confirmed on Thursday that the new itinerary now depends on the team not finding any more infections.

See also  Energy crisis Energy industry: The price of electricity seems to remain high until the summer, with large price fluctuations

In the current situation The Norwegian men’s team will be released from quarantine the day before the women. The division of the group into two lots is also due to the fact that it is not desired to combine separate groups of men and women on the same flight.

Norwegians trapped in Central Europe are being tried to get to the Winter Olympics on an International Ski Federation charter flight.

Finns cross country skiers Ristomatti Hakola except traveled to Beijing on Wednesday. The core group returned from the Seiser Alm high-altitude camp to Finland on Tuesday and continued their trip to China the next day.

Head coach Teemu Pasasen the idea was that the Finnish skiers in the camp would not be at sea level for hours, so that the body would not start to adapt to sea level conditions in between.

The Norwegians have found themselves in a situation that Pasanen wanted to avoid. The Norwegians, who lived in the same hotel as the Finns, adjusted their bodies high at the camp, now their bodies are forcibly adjusted low and again at the Winter Olympics ski resort in Zhangjiakou.

See also  Formula 1 | Max Verstappen, trained as a champion, does not bow to anyone - the cock boy fought on the track and behind the scenes with Kimi Räikkönen

Olympic skiing competitions range from 1,639 to 1,721 meters.

Evening news by Ristomatti Hakola still stayed in Finland with his own decision and will travel to the Games on Monday.

#Skiing #Norway #flies #male #female #skiers #flights #Beijing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Test Toyota Yaris Cross: tight in the back, but nice and economical

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.