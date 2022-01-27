Skiing Norway flies male and female skiers on various flights to Beijing

Flights delayed due to corona infections are eating away at the benefits of a high-pitch camp for Norwegian skiers. The Finns who camped in Seiser Almi stayed in Finland for only an hour.

Norway will have to resort to special arrangements to get its cross-country ski team to Beijing.

According to the latest plan, the male skiers will be able to travel on Sunday if the team members do not show any infections. Isolated skiers in Central Europe will fly to Beijing on Tuesday from Zurich.

A sprint coach was revealed in the Norwegian camp team on Sunday Arild Monsenin infection. On Wednesday, it turned out that also the Olympic team skiers Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå have given a positive test.

Thursday was added to the list Simen Hegstad Krüger.

Cross-country team leader Espen Bjervig confirmed on Thursday that the new itinerary now depends on the team not finding any more infections.

In the current situation The Norwegian men’s team will be released from quarantine the day before the women. The division of the group into two lots is also due to the fact that it is not desired to combine separate groups of men and women on the same flight.

Norwegians trapped in Central Europe are being tried to get to the Winter Olympics on an International Ski Federation charter flight.

Finns cross country skiers Ristomatti Hakola except traveled to Beijing on Wednesday. The core group returned from the Seiser Alm high-altitude camp to Finland on Tuesday and continued their trip to China the next day.

Head coach Teemu Pasasen the idea was that the Finnish skiers in the camp would not be at sea level for hours, so that the body would not start to adapt to sea level conditions in between.

The Norwegians have found themselves in a situation that Pasanen wanted to avoid. The Norwegians, who lived in the same hotel as the Finns, adjusted their bodies high at the camp, now their bodies are forcibly adjusted low and again at the Winter Olympics ski resort in Zhangjiakou.

Olympic skiing competitions range from 1,639 to 1,721 meters.

Evening news by Ristomatti Hakola still stayed in Finland with his own decision and will travel to the Games on Monday.