This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, December 19, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

On a general level, today a day of surprises awaits you, of changes or news that occur unexpectedly, especially at work. Possibility of an unexpected trip, or you could have an unexpected meeting. Today it is not convenient for you to make plans that are too rigid, because everything will turn out the other way around. But it’s not a bad day.

Taurus

Favorable events or good news in relation to money, business, investments or financial speculations, which in many cases will come to you unexpectedly, or in different ways than you imagined. It will be a good time to take initiatives in relation to work or financial situation.

Gemini

The second half of this week is especially favorable for you, and even more so if you want to undertake a trip or receive a loved one who arrives from afar. But it is also going to be a period of important changes and even surprises in your love and family life, although for the better.

Cancer

Only a big change will bring you happiness, not persevering on the path you are following, which leads nowhere. You must be brave and stop looking back, to finally look forward, it may not be easy for you, but then you will be very happy. From now on a positive evolution will begin for you.

Leo

You are always helping or opening the way for other people, but now it will be your loved ones who will do it to you, who will lend you the money you need, or get you out of the problems that are overwhelming you. The second half of the week will bring you moments that are as positive and happy as they are unexpected.

Virgo

Good prospects in relation to work, which will not only be limited to the days of this week, but will extend to the following weeks. It is an excellent time for you to move, either by yourself or through contacts and friends, but you should avoid unions or work associations, they will give you problems.

Pound

The end of the week and the beginning of Christmas will be a great time for you regarding your most intimate relationships, love, friendship, family, children. Moments of great happiness that will come to you unexpectedly or through someone you least expect. Concerns or love conflicts that you will finally get resolved.

Scorpio

An excellent position of Venus, between now and the end of the week, will help you realize some important dream in your emotional life, whether in love, your family environment or your most intimate friendships. It is an especially positive moment if you want to start, or try to consolidate, a new love relationship. Unexpected joy.

Sagittarius

This is one of the most extraverted signs, and precisely from today, and in the next five or six days, contacts and relationships will be a source of luck for you, both sentimentally and personally as well as in other areas. . It will be an ideal time to join or associate, whether for work or a romantic relationship.

Capricorn

An excellent influence from Venus, starting today and in the next five or six days, will bring you favorable events and good news in general in relation to material affairs, work, finances and other worldly events. But many of those things will come to you as suddenly as they are unexpected.

Aquarium

Love is going to give you a lot of joy starting today and for the next five days, more or less. It is undoubtedly an ideal time in case you start a romance, also to consolidate the relationship you already have and enjoy a happy time. However, important surprises related to the family are going to come to you.

Pisces

This second half of the week, and perhaps also the beginning of Christmas, will come to you with good news in the family area. Something that, for a long time, has worried you a lot or has brought you great sacrifices, will finally be solved and it will do so in an unexpected way. Others will sacrifice for you, as you do for others.