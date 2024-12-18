The duel against Alavés will be the one that corresponds to the 20th day of the domestic championship



He Betis Despite the institutional crisis that Sevilla is experiencing, it is discovering new pages in its competition calendar, regardless of what it may be. The last known chapter has been the date of the first match that the green and white team will play in the new year 2025, in which Pellegrini’s men will receive Alavés at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

It will be on Sunday, January 19 of the new year when Betis receives the Vitoria team, in an event that has already been framed along with the rest of the other clubs’ schedules, the new league date for 2:00 p.m. on that day, with which the Betis will repeat this schedule that it already knows well in LaLiga EA Sports in this and other courses.

Beyond the most immediate appointments that the Heliopolitan team has in the calendar, with the imminent game against Helsinki that will be played this Thursday, and the last home match against Rayo Vallecano scheduled for December 22; Betis will face Huesca in the Copa del Rey round of 32 tie on January 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Valladolid will be the team that returns Betis to the league competition in a match that will be held on January 11 at 4:15 p.m. at the Jose Zorrillaa prelude to this new schedule already confirmed by the LaLiga organization in the battle against Alavés on Sunday, January 19, whose time, as has been made clear, will be at 2:00 p.m. Date and time when the league ball will roll again for Betis in the new curtain of 2025.