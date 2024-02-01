Janet Barboza She is one of the confirmed hosts for the premiere of the new season of 'América hoy'. Precisely, just a few days ago the first preview of the 2024 edition of the GV productions magazine was broadcast, but after the publication of the commented ampay by Christian Domínguez, his presence on the screens was questioned. Now, the host surprised her on her social networks with a comment about her co-worker's act of infidelity, even though she was always critical of this controversial topic.

What did Janet Barboza say about Christian Domínguez?

After it became known about Christian Domínguez's ampay with Mary Moncada, a fact that triggered the breakup of his relationship with the singer Pamela Franco, Many interested in the topic were left wondering if the artist would return this Monday, February 5, to the América TV program.

Likewise, viewers and some media were waiting for Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo or Edson Dávila They will speak out about it. Precisely, it was the remembered 'Rulitos' who was encouraged to respond on this topic in one of her recent posts on her Instagram.

Janet Barboza interacted with her followers. Photo: Instagram/Janet Barboza

A user asked him directly about the artist and his current link: “Will you still be friends with the cheater?”to which Barboza responded, defending his friendship with the character who was supported: “True friends meet in bad times”. After that, she did not comment on the issue.

Will Christian Domínguez be in 'America Today'?

Despite what many believed, this Thursday, February 1, the preview of the magazine was broadcast and it has left more than one perplexed, because the singer will be face to face with Janet Barboza and Ehtel Pozo to give his defense after the ampay with Mary Moncada.

“Do you recognize yourself as the person who was in the white truck with the young Mary Moncada? (…) It is said, then, what we talked about so much in the program: A chicken that eats eggs even if its beak burns. (… .) You haven't left the house, are you still living with Pamela? (…) May Moncada is the only woman, are you sure they won't go out anymore?”are some of the questions that Domínguez will answer.

The return of 'America today' It will be one of the most talked about, as it will show the first time that Christian Domínguez breaks his silence and will answer the questions that followers of local entertainment may have. Furthermore, it has not yet been specified whether he will continue as one of the hosts or if his presence will only be for the announced interview.

The entertainment space will be broadcast starting this Monday, February 5, starting at 9:30 am, immediately after the news program 'First Edition'.

