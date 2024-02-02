Assassin's Creed Infinity apparently it was not cancelled: the hub announced by Ubisoft for its flagship series will happen, claims the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, who could publish some updates on this matter next week.

Some time now since the official presentation of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which took place in September 2022, the publisher did not provide further information on the projectwhich was therefore thought to have been set aside.

“For those wondering, Assassin's Creed Infinity, the hub dedicated to everything related to Assassin's Creedhas not been cancelled,” Henderson wrote. “I'll try to get some info on it next week as soon as I have answers to some questions.”