In the series of SPY x FAMILY everyone has something they hide from others, and that is the case with Yor Forgeraka the thorn princessa character that has caught the attention of the creative community of fan art Y cosplay.

She is ideal for these types of activities carried out by fans. What Loid Y Anyahas another side that she reserves for herself, although her adoptive daughter knows it well but due to her tender age she does not understand it.

Most of the time Yor she is a government employee, and recently, she has the role of mother in the family Forge. But just one call is enough for her attitude to change completely.

She is an assassin who is in the service of the elite and in charge of eliminating the traitors to the regime of her country. thorn princess is her code name as an enforcer, something she’s been doing for a long time. She knows very well how to eliminate a person.

Source: CloverWorks/Wit Studio.

She is trained in the arts of assassination, to the degree that she can kill anyone using her bare hands. She even knows the key parts of the body where she can paralyze or disable anyone.

But to fight he prefers to use a pair of sharp stilettos. The introduction of him in the anime SPY x FAMILY it was when he caused a kill to eliminate a target. This appearance of Yor Forger is the basis of more than one cosplay.

Source: Instagram.

Source: CloverWorks/Wit Studio.

SPY x FAMILY’s Yor Forger Reflected Through Cosplay

Like the one we bring you now, a contribution from the cosplayer @viku_li. She is wearing the same black dress as Yor he usually uses in his assassination missions, in which elements stand out in gold.

Among them her earrings, headband and the roses on her head. This also matches his weapons. To complement the cosplay there are some elements associated with the name of the thorn princess in the photographs.

‘Princess of Thorns’ is the translation of her name, and that explains why she is associated with roses. Not for nothing do these flowers, despite their beauty, have thorns. East cosplay from Yor Forger from SPY x FAMILY reflects the previous idea.

As the anime continues there will be more details about Yor, Anya Y Loid, who must learn to live as a family, even if it is simulated. Things are not as easy as they seem in this fun series.

If you want to know more about SPY x FAMILY consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.