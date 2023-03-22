Yahaira Plasencia He came to the set of “América Hoy” to explain the statements he made during his presentation at the Lo Nuestro Awards that caused controversy. Let’s remember that the sauce boat made controversial statements that later put her in the eye of the storm. “(…) I am the only woman, the only Peruvian, the only woman making salsa, making tropical music and that is a prize for me,” the former member of Son Tentación mentioned at that time for the YouTube channel Tobi Te Ve.

Yahaira Plasencia explains her statements

Faced with the questioning of her statements, Yahaira Plasencia took advantage of the cameras of the morning program on channel 4 to explain: “What I speak, I think about it 20 times before saying it because what I say is always news. I knew they were going to get something out of there, but not that. I meant that I was the only Peruvian salsa singer in the shortlist nominated and I said ‘ Peruvian woman’ because they were all men. It was Marc Anthony, Romeo Santos and Prince Royce.”.

The singer highlighted that the national music industry is growing and there are many women betting on salsa. “I always say that the Peruvian industry is growing, there are many women taking this genre forward. I send a kiss to all of you and, especially, to my ‘Pau’ (Paula Arias) ”, she added.

Yahaira Plasencia reaffirms her sayings

For her part, Janet Barboza disagreed with Yahaira Plasencia and pointed out that she could have clarified her words at the time. However, the interpreter of “And I told him no” she stressed. “I think my answer was right, those who understood in a way, it is up to each one. I respect and love each of my colleagues very much, we are all rowing for the same thing”, narrowed.