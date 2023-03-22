The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a preliminary agreement with Ukraine on emergency loans of USD 15.6 billion for a period of four years. And the United States thinks China is not taking an impartial position when it comes to the fight between Russia and Ukraine. Follow all developments in our live blog below.
#LIVE #IMF #Ukraine #agree #billion #emergency #financing #invited #Zelensky #visit #Russia
Truck driver freaks out and sits on protesters – “no joy in life?”
Home pageWorldCreated: 03/22/2023Updated: 03/22/2023 10:36 amFrom: Christoph GschossmannSplitClimate glue against drivers: Once again, the situation escalated when they met. A...
Leave a Reply