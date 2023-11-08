The real Madrid is developing a campaign never seen before in the world of sports, it is selling the cars used by the players of the men’s and women’s first team last season.

The brand that sponsors the Spanish club put on sale about 44 fully electric cars and trucks that were once driven by figures such as Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior.

Car prices vary between 78 thousand euros and 132 thousand euros (close to 330 and 570 million Colombian pesos). In addition, the brand is committed to delivering the car with all quality guarantees, certifications and all previous reviews.

Real Madrid too guarantees that each of the cars is signed by the player who used it, On the plate will be the autograph of the star to whom the car belonged last year.

Real Madrid car prices

Vinicius: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 95,608 to 82,000 euros.

Military: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 95,608 to 80,300 euros.

Benzema: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 95,608 to 82,000 euros.

Praise: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 95,608 to 80,100 euros.

Ceballos: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 95,608 to 80,300 euros.

Vallejo: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 95,608 to 80,300 euros.

Tchouameni: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 93,727 to 78,700 euros.

Mendy: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 96,050 to 80,600 euros.

Asensio: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 96,050 to 80,600 euros.

Courtois: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 96,050 to 81,900 euros.

Carvajal: BMW iX xDrive50 – from 131,750 to 104,700 euros.

Kroos: BMW iX xDrive50 – from 131,750 to 106,000 euros.

Odriozola: BMW iX xDrive40 – from 110,667 to 78,700 euros.

Valverde: BMW iX xDrive50 – from 131,750 to 104,500 euros.

Modric: BMW iX xDrive50 – from 131,750 to 105,900 euros.

Hazard: BMW iX xDrive50 – from 131,750 to 101,900 euros.

Mariano: BMW iX xDrive50 – from 131,750 to 98,000 euros.

Camavinga: BMW i4 xDrive M50 – from 93,887 to 73,800 euros.

Rudiger: BMW iX xDrive50 – from 135,100 to 105,900 euros.

Nacho: BMW iX xDrive50 – from 131,750 to 102,000 euros.

Lunin: BMW iX xDrive50 – from 131,750 to 102,700 euros.

Rodrygo: BMW iX xDrive50 – from 133,579 to 104,800 euros.

