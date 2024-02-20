Gaza (Union)

The World Food Program announced a temporary halt to the delivery of food aid to northern Gaza, while the Israeli army demanded that Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip leave their homes towards the south.

The United Nations Program said yesterday that it had temporarily suspended the delivery of food aid to northern Gaza until conditions in the Strip allow for safe distribution.

He said in a statement: “The decision to stop delivering aid to the northern Gaza Strip was not taken lightly because we realize that it means the situation there will deteriorate further and that a greater number of people will face the risk of dying from hunger.”

Three weeks ago, the World Food Program stopped sending food aid to northern Gaza, and resumed its shipments on Sunday, but since then its trucks have been looted or targeted by bombing, amid “total chaos and violence,” according to a statement.

The Israeli army also called on residents of the “Zaytoun and Turkmen” areas, yesterday, to leave their homes and go to the “Al-Mawasi” area in the southern Gaza Strip, at a time when international organizations are warning that the lives of children are threatened due to the high rates of malnutrition in the Strip.

Avichay Adraee, spokesman for the Israeli army, said: “An urgent appeal to all residents of the Zaytoun and Turkmen neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip. For the sake of your safety, we call on you to move immediately via Salah al-Din Street to the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi.”

The call to leave comes at a time when the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) confirmed the worsening misery throughout the Gaza Strip.

The organization said, in a report: “90% of children under the age of two and 95% of pregnant and breastfeeding women face severe nutritional poverty, which means that they consumed two or fewer food groups the previous day, and the food they can get is of very low nutritional value.”