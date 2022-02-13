Monday, February 14, 2022
Without Luis Díaz, Liverpool won and remains second in the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
in Sports
Liverpool

Liverpool

Match of day 25 of the tournament.

Liverpool achieved the goal on their visit to Burnely, after winning 1-0 and stay in second place in the Premier League standings.

The Colombian Luis Díaz did not have the opportunity to enter the field of playdespite the fact that the coach, Jurgen Klopp, kept him on the bench.

The only goal came in the 40th minute through Fabinho.

Advance…

