Volvo and the City of Milan strengthen their partnership with the delivery by the Swedish manufacturer of a C40 Recharge to the mayor Giuseppe Sala. It was Michele Crisci, number one of the Italian division of Volvo, who brought the keys of the first car of the brand that was born only electric to the first citizen of Milan, in the setting of Palazzo Marino: the C40 Recharge thus expanding the Volvo range which Giuseppe Sala has used in recent years, ranging from the XC60 T8 Plug-in Hybrid to the V60 Plug-in Hybrid, passing through the charging hybrid XC40.

“It is a privilege for us to continue our journey alongside Mayor Sala. We launched the Volvo Studio Milano as a place where our customers could discover and experience Volvo’s journey to a future of accessible and sustainable mobility. We then kept our promises by launching, together with the friends of COIMA, an important electrification and decarbonisation program in the Portanuova district, one of the most advanced urban planning examples in the city of Milan. – commented Michele Crisci at the time of delivery – Know that too the First Citizen of Milan travels in a Volvo for us it is symbolic proof that our commitment to define a sustainable future for the city of Milan and for our country is recognized ”.

It was 2017 when the Swedish carmaker opened its Volvo Studio in Milan, four years before the announcement of the project of the Volvo ultrafast charging station in Portanuova. It was on that occasion that Giuseppe Sala declared: “Fully electric cars and hybrid models are increasingly popular with Milanese and have now become the top of the range of many car manufacturers which, like Volvo, have invested in sustainable mobility. In Milan we believe in it and work so that gradually the replacement of the private car fleet towards green engines. We are doing this with local public transport buses, which will all be electric by 2030 ”.