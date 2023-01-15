The Miss Universe 2022 already has a winner and it is R’Bonney Gabriel. The beauty pageant finally crowned the US representative on December 14 in New Orleans, awarding her the successor band to the Indian queen Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021.

Despite the fact that our compatriot Alessia Rovegno and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel were some of the favorites among beauty experts and missologists, R’Bonney Gabriel prevailed and surprised the viewing public.

Due to the great impact that the awarding of the foreign candidate has caused, great interest has been generated in the public to learn more about her.

Miss United States is the winner of Miss Universe 2022. Photo: LR composition/Telemundo capture

Who is R’Bonney Gabriel, miss Universe 2022?

R’Bonney is 28 years old and is a model born in the city of San Antonio, Texas. Also, is a designer and businesswoman . In 2018, she earned a BA in Fashion and Apparel Design from the University of North Texas.

After completing her higher education, Miss Universe created her own fashion firm, which she named R’Bonney Nola, and also associated with Magpies & Peacocks, where she teaches sewing classes.

R’Bonney Gabriel, representative of the United States, is the new Miss Universe. Photo: AFP

Her path to Miss Universe 2022

A fact that many do not know about R’Bonney Gabriel is that it is not the first time that the young woman has participated in a beauty contest, since, in 2021, she wanted to try her luck and was a finalist in the Miss Texas contest. However, she narrowly lost the contest.

R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned the brand new Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Miss Universe

How tall is R’Bonney Gabriel

According to international media reports, R’Bonney Nola Gabriel is not as tall as the Miss Universe 2022 candidates were; However, due to the elegant heels that she often wears and her flashy outfits that flatter her demeanor, the model looks more elevated.

The real height without heels of the current Miss Universe is 1.70 m.