At the end of the day it has arrived, because the long-awaited series of The Last of Us for HBO It will reach different televisions around the world today, either in streaming or on the television network itself. However, that they have confirmed to the January 15 as the selected date, it does not mean that I was going to arrive on time at 12:00 am, Well, for those who know the platform they already know that there is prime time.

As with other original series from the company, The Last of Us It will come with a weekly chapter, this so as not to release all the content at once, a strategy that makes users have to pay a subscription with more time. This was implemented in programs like Euphoria Y house of the dragon so we can see Ellie Y joel starting at 6:00 pm in Pacific time and in Mexico at 8:00 pm

It is worth mentioning that there will be 10 chapters with a duration of between 40-50 min. and the broadcast will end next March 12, the story to be covered will be that of the first video game, but with some changes accepted by the game itself Naughty Dog, This is for logical purposes. In fact, one of them is the time in which the series is located, since it will take place in the 2023.

Remember that this series is exclusive to HBO Max.

editor’s note: We are already counting the seconds to be able to see this program, it will be the topic of conversation for at least the next two months. Hopefully those reviews by movie media are accurate as they make you want to see.