Susan Ochoa’s name is synonymous with success and improvement. the outstanding singer She owns a powerful voice full of feeling that has taken her to big stages to the point of becoming the overall winner of the 2019 edition of the Vineyard of the Sea Festival.

Born in Pátapo more than three decades ago, the interpreter of songs like “Ya no más” and “Porque esta hembra no llora”, among other productions, continues to reap achievements. Currently, she enjoys her facet as a host along with the actor ishmael la rosa in the program “Here everything is possible”. However, throughout her career, her family has been a fundamental support, including her husband. She discovers what she does for a living.

Who is Susan Ochoa’s husband?

Edgar Dante Ferrer De la Cruz is not only the husband and father of the three children of Susan Ochoawith whom he has been in a relationship for more than 16 years, but is also his manager and in charge of supporting the musical career of the talented singer.

At the beginning of 2021, in an interview for america televisionthe artist presented it on screen next to her children in the comfort of the home they acquired in the district of San Martin de Porresin which Ferrer confessed what he feels for her.

“I’m 16 years old with Susan, we’ve had ups and downs, but we’re still together because of the love we have for each other, for the love of our children, our family and now more on these dates, in any case. She is a woman who has made herself loved, but if she can’t, definitely yes, ”she revealed to the program“ En Boca de Todos ”.

As the singer’s spouse indicated, their relationship has gone through various stages, having separated in 2021, although they did not stop working together and decided to have a healthy friendship for their children. However, in a recent interview with this newspaper, Susan Ochoa assured that they are in the process of reconciliation.

“We are giving ourselves another chance with my children’s father (Edgar Ferrer), trying to manage things better, for ourselves, for my children, for the family and because we still love each other. We are also with psychologists so that they take away our madness, to be normal people (he laughs) ”, he stated.

Best known songs by Susan Ochoa

“No more”

“I am the owner”

“Because this female does not cry”

“Do not leave me alone”

“Rage”

“I’m going to free myself”

“You are my Love”

“You are going to pay me”

Susan Ochoa launches new song

The outstanding artist premiered a few days ago the video clip of her new song, “Rage”a ballad that deals with heartbreak in the skin of today’s women, of that woman who gives herself her place, who does not beg a man and who does not forgive an infidelity.

As part of the cast of the video clip, which is already on Susan Ochoa’s YouTube channel, the dancer Italo Valcárcel appears, a woman who is going through love problems, but who is far from crying; she is a woman who sees the positive and the possibility of focusing on her own life.