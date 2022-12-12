Petista praised the TSE president’s speech and said that Lula believes in the judicial process

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannsaid on Monday (Dec.12.2022) that the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, sent a “firm message” for those who do not believe in democracy and question the result of this year’s electoral process.

“I think he sent a firm message to those people who don’t believe in democracy and who don’t want things to go back to normal. […] I think he conveyed that message in his speech, what that moment meant. And overcome all the turmoil we had in this process, the affront to democracy, the attempt at instability. And it was a hard message for those who are still trying to question the process”, said Gleisi shortly after the ceremony.

Moraes spoke during the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). He said that groups that spread disinformation during the 2022 elections will be “Fully Responsible”🇧🇷

The minister quoted “illicit and criminal anti-democratic attacks on the electoral system” during the election and stated that the Electoral Court knew “ensure democratic stability” from the country. Moraes also condemned attacks by “authoritarian groups” against the independence of the Judiciary and against the members of the Supreme Court.

Questioned about the emphatic defense that Lula made in his speech at the TSE and the STF (Federal Supreme Court), the party leader said that the PT “always believed in the judicial process”🇧🇷 He said that the president-elect even had the opportunity to leave Brazil to try to avoid prison, but he preferred to surrender.

“I think one day he remembered that he even had the opportunity to leave the country. He preferred to go to prison to prove his innocence and bet on the legal process. And he managed to prove his innocence. So, the respect for the institutions that Lula presents now because of the electoral process is the same”, said.

During his speech at the ceremony, Lula said that the two Courts had “courage” to defend democracy in the country by being targets of “all sorts of offenses, threats and aggressions to assert the sovereignty of the popular vote”.

“I congratulate each minister and each minister of the STF and TSE for their firmness in defending democracy and the fairness of the electoral process in these very difficult times. History will recognize its coherence and fidelity to the Constitution”, said.