In a recent post in TikTok, Diana Singingknown as the ‘black oil‘, was presented as a new pull of Inka Productionsnational pornographic film producer.

“A luxury premiere for you, accompanied by my niece Kenya Rif. What is coming is pure fire ”, she reads in the description of the publication. Netizens commented on their expectations for the character that both will star in. The plot of the video also needs to be confirmed.

Brief history of the ‘Black Petroleum’

Diana Canto Lobatón grew up in the neighborhood of La Victoria, in the jr. Saenz Pena. In a report made for the Magaly Medina program, she said that when her husband died, she lived for some time in a park.

She recalled: “This park represents part of my life, because when I lost the father of my children I had to live here. There were benches and at night I waited to come to sleep with my two children who were babies”.

park in question. Photo: YouTube capture

Thus, Diana had to raise her two children with the support of her parents. She lives with them in the neighborhood where she grew up accompanied by her puppy, a white poodle.

There was a time when she was the official cheerleader for the singer Lucía de la Cruz and El Porvenir’s Mundialito.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she resorted to selling rice pudding and purple mazamorra to cover part of her expenses as a family manager. She also worked as a waitress and jaladora.

In March 2021, Canto Lobatón was able to undergo a gastric sleeve operation. The ‘Black Petroleum’ did not clarify whether the intervention was paid for or perhaps it was some exchange.

On August 3, 2021, Magaly Medina’s production team gave her ‘a change of look’. The presenter announced it like this on her show: “Now, we take her (Diana Canto) to have a total change done, not an aesthetic operation. She transformed and looked at herself in the mirror and she couldn’t believe it. She was gorgeous.”