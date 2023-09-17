Christian Dominguez He was the recent guest on journalist Verónica Linares’ interview program and told little-known details of his artistic career and personal life. He singer and leader of the Grand International Orchestra, with years of experience in the musical world, was honest and told who he considers has the best voice in Peruvian cumbia. Along these lines, he explained the reasons why said character stands out compared to his colleagues in the field, despite the fact that there is a lot of competition.

Who is the best voice of Peruvian cumbia, according to Christian Domínguez?

As usual in interviews Veronica Linares, in a segment of her YouTube program, the TV presenter reads some questions that her audience sends her on Instagram to pass on to her guest. A user asked that the actor also say the name of the person, who, for him, would have the best voice in Peruvian cumbia. This was his response.

“Who has the best voice? My lady (Pamela Franco). For me, she is complete because she can sing all kinds of genres. It’s not that he just sings cumbia. She sings criollo, bolero, ballads, rancheras, everything. She can sing anything“explained the host of ‘America today’.

What degree did Christian Domínguez study and why did he not finish it?

Before debuting as an actor and becoming one of the best-known faces of Peruvian cumbia, Christian Dominguez He entered university after putting in effort in his academic preparation. However, he said that his studies were left unfinished because he decided to take a risk and choose his artistic career.

“He studied Administration at the Ricardo Palma University. When I took the entrance exam I fell asleep, but I entered in ninth place and without studying for a year. The thing is that I studied a lot (…), I went to the center of Lima to study, I was very prepared“he said.