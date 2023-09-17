Another day, another Starfield exploit. This one lets players plunder the inventory of the poor unsuspecting shopkeeper in Akila City.

Just like Skyrim’s old infinite money glitch, players have found a sneaky way to rob the Shepherd’s General Store if they’re in third-person and place themselves just-so in front of a very unassuming puddle.



25 Awesome Starfield Easter Eggs & Secrets That Are Out Of This World!Watch on YouTube

“WOW,” YouTuber JamieMoranUK posted to X/Twitter. “If you go to Akila City, look in a puddle in front of the store, Shepherds. You can get all the store’s inventory for FREE.

Make bank, wait 24 hours and do it all over again.”

Of course, the usual caveats apply, so you’ll have to be in full incognito mode to ensure no interfering busybody notices your nefarious ways and grasses you up.

A similar glitch occurs in front of Rowland Arms, too, as Moran demonstrates for us below:

Within hours, Moran updated his Twitter thread with, “People in my replies are already telling me posting it is bad”, although it’s unclear if detractors are upset about people exploiting the game this way, or just annoyed Moran brought the exploit to the world’s – and Bethesda’s – attention.

For now, though, both exploits are still live, so fill your boots… if you have any inventory space left, of course.

