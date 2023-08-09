A group of 25 American businessmen will visit Colombia in mid-August this weekend as part of a program that seeks to unite businesses of Afro people in both countries.

(Read here: When does the US plan to resume monitoring coca fields in Colombia? This is known)

The program, which will connect entrepreneurs from Cali (Colombia) with businessmen in Atlanta (United States)will take place from August 13 to 20 and seeks to “expand the potential of Colombian industries to access the US market,” said the Colombian ambassador in Washington on Tuesday, Luis Gilberto Murilloit’s a statement.

According to a statement from the Colombian Embassy in the United States, this is the first trade mission of its kind, organized by the Atlanta Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), the Afro-American Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), and ProColombia.

The businessmen, Murillo explained, will visit businesses led by Afro-Colombians in various sectors, including the agronomy, cosmetics, and manufacturing industries.

Atlanta Mayor, Andrew Dickensalso highlighted in the statement that his city supports the empowerment of ethnic and racial “minorities” and that the visit is an “opportunity to connect” businessmen in his city with a “global ecosystem that can elevate their business.”

For her part, Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, highlighted the importance of the trade mission and stressed “Colombia’s diversified exportable supply and investment opportunities in the country.”

#AYearOfAchievements | 365 days of dedicated government work, with a steadfast focus on the people and the collective welfare. We continue Colombia’s transformative journey to fairness and equality. Join us in shaping a brighter future for all. https://t.co/mnwaNUB5W0 — Embassy of Colombia in the United States (@ColombiaEmbUSA) August 7, 2023

The visit will be the first trade mission of Afro-American businessmen to Colombia, the third country in Latin America with the largest Afro-descendant population, below Haiti and Brazil.

According to W Radio, among the guests are businessmen Kyra Ann Solomon, Channin Baker, Jennifer Barbosa, who will visit Valle del Cauca next week. Among the areas represented by these three executives are real estate, construction and marketing of medical supplies.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe