Through its official website, IT’S AT revealed that in the coming months of 2023 will permanently shut down the servers of 12 gamesincluding some very popular with gamers such as the two Battlefield Bad CompanyCrysis 3, Dead Space 2 and various FIFA series games.

We are talking about games that in some cases have been available on the market for more than ten years (Battlefield Bad Company was released in 2008, for example) and which have therefore received extensive support. On the other hand, it’s never a pleasure when the servers are turned off, especially when it comes to games that rely mainly on multiplayer modes, such as DICE’s shooters and sports games.