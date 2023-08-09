Through its official website, IT’S AT revealed that in the coming months of 2023 will permanently shut down the servers of 12 gamesincluding some very popular with gamers such as the two Battlefield Bad CompanyCrysis 3, Dead Space 2 and various FIFA series games.
We are talking about games that in some cases have been available on the market for more than ten years (Battlefield Bad Company was released in 2008, for example) and which have therefore received extensive support. On the other hand, it’s never a pleasure when the servers are turned off, especially when it comes to games that rely mainly on multiplayer modes, such as DICE’s shooters and sports games.
The list of EA games whose servers will be shut down
Below is the complete list of games that will stop supporting multiplayer and other online features in the near future:
September 7, 2023
- Crysis 3 for PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Steam and EA App
October 10, 2023
- Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14 for Xbox 360 and PS3
October 30, 2023
- Restaurant DASH: Gordon Ramsay for Apple, Google and Amazon
November 6, 2023
- FIFA 18 for PC, Xbox One and PS4
-
FIFA 19 for PC, Xbox One and PS4
-
FIFA 20 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One and PS4
-
FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5
December 8, 2023
- Battlefield 1943 for PS3 and Xbox 360
-
Battlefield Bad Company for PS3 and Xbox 360
-
Battlefield Bad Company 2 for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
-
Dead Space 2 for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
-
Dante’s Inferno for PS3, PSP and Xbox 360
#Shut #Battlefield #Bad #Company #Crysis #Dead #Space #Servers
Leave a Reply