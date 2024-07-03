The new Fiat Topolino It can also be purchased in electronics stores Unieurothus leaving the dealerships to allow more people to get closer to Fiat’s electric microcar. Stellantis has selected 20 points of sale mainly located near the big cities where the Topolino will be exhibited with a dedicated sales point.

Selected UNIEURO stores where to find the Topolino Dolcevita

– ROME MURATELLA – LAZIO Via di Valle Lupara, 10, 00148 Rome (RM)

– ROME ROME GATE – LAZIO Via Alberto Lionello, 00139 Rome (RM)

– LAWN -TUSCANY Via Delle Fonti, 195, 59100 Prato (PO)

– PALERMO LA MALFA – SICILY Via Ugo La Malfa 115/119, 90146 Palermo (PA)

– CATANIA MISTERBIANCO – SICILY Viale del Commercio contr. Mezzocampo, 95045 Misterbianco (CT)

– GIUGLIANO IN CAMPANIA – CAMPANIA Via Santa Maria a Cubito cc Grande Sud, 80014 Giugliano (NA)

– BARI SANTA CATHERINE – PUGLIA c/o Retail Park Santa Caterina Junction 9, SS16 Bari ring road, 70126 Bari (BA)

– ANCONA – MARCHE Via Franco Scataglini, 7, 60131 Ancona (AN)

– RAVENNA – EMILIA ROMAGNA Via Marco Bussato, 86, 48100 Ravenna (RA)

– VERONA HAT – VENETO Via Cappello 4, 37121 Verona (VR)

– VARESE SAFFI – LOMBARDY Via Saffi, 21100 Varese (VA)

– CREMONA – LOMBARDY Via Castelleone, 108, 26100 Cremona (CR)

– CESANO BOSCONE – LOMBARDY via Benedetto Croce 11, 20090 Cesano Boscone (MI)

– MILAN MARGHERA -LOMBARDY Via Marghera 28, 20146 Milan (MI)

– GENOLA – PIEDMONT Via Frassinetto, 24 SS 20, 12040 Genola (CN)

– WITH WOOD – PIEDMONT Via Torino Pianezza 148, 10093 Collegno (TO)

– BOLOGNA NAVILLE – EMILIA ROMAGNA Via Cristoforo Colombo, 7/30, 40128 Bologna (BO)

– UDINE FAIR CITY – FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA Via Bardelli 4, 33100 Torreano Di Martignacco (UD)

– LA SPEZIA – LIGURIA Via Carducci ex Merello area, 19126 La Spezia (SP)

– SAVONA – LIGURIA the Seagull” Corso Agostino Ricci, 203 / r, 17100 Savona (SV)

Fiat Topolino from Unieuro

The display of the Fiat Topolino in the 20 Unieuro stores includes adedicated area with a range of accessories in the style of the Fiat Topolino, such as a storage bag, a USB fan, a Bluetooth speaker, a thermal bottle and seat covers that convert into beach towels. These accessories and the vehicle are also available online and at Fiat dealers. A Rome Topolino is present in the stores Unieuro of Muratella he was born in Porta di Roma Shopping Center.

In 20 selected Unieuro points there is an area dedicated to the Fiat Topolino

The purchase is completely digital, with home or dealership delivery, and order tracking. Unieuro acts from showcase to promote the product to a technological clientele, but will not replace dealers.

Fiat Topolino electric microcar

The Topolino is a microcar that can be driven from the 14 years. With a length of 2.53 meters, it is ideal for narrow streets thanks to its maneuverability and maximum speed of 45 km/h. The battery 5.4 kWh offers autonomy of 75 km and it recharges in about 4 hours via a household socket.

The Topolino Dolcevita has the same price as the Topolino with closed doors

Prices start from 9.890 euroswith government incentives and leasing solutions from Stellantis Financial Services, with monthly fees from 39 euros. Those who order the Topolino at Unieuro showrooms will receive a free Bluetooth speaker integrable into the vehicle dashboard.

Video new Fiat Topolino review in Turin

At the same price it is also available in the open version Sweet life without doors, but with the addition of nautical-style cords and a door sill with the Dolcevita logo.

Fiat Topolino Photo

