The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, claimed “loyalty and collaboration” to all political forcesinstitutions in an end-of-year speech marked by the DANA catastrophe, in which he also pointed out that we must move “from lessons to decisions” to improve the capacity for disaster prevention. “Collaboration between all political forces is essential. We can’t afford division when what we need is to unite to rebuild and move forward,” said Mazón.

The president gave his speech from the Salón de Corts of the Palau de la Generalitat, both in Spanish and Valencian. The beginning of the intervention has been a remembrance for the victims, missing and injured of the worst tragedy that the Valencian Community has suffered. For this reason, he has expressed the commitment to “honor his memory and give the support that his families and friends deserve.”

Mazón has assured that the Generalitat will work “without rest” in the 103 affected municipalities to make a recovery a reality in which the entire autonomous Administration is involved with all its resources and means. In his speech he appealed to “good politics, in which no one falls into the temptation of using or appropriating a pain that belongs to everyone.”

“I think that you can disagree without destroyingthat to debate honestly it is not necessary to insult. For this reason, I demand the legitimacy and collaboration of all parties, of the rest of the public, national, provincial and local institutions. We must be at the same level so that disagreements do not arise around the only thing that is imperative to agree: that Let’s rise together and recover Valencia“, he stated.