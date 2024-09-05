The Little Wizard Saga Harry Potter is experiencing a real second youth: the relaunch of the franchise in the world of video games and TV series has characterized and continues to characterize the last few years of the entertainment world, more than 10 years after the release of the last film with Daniel Radcliffe, “Deathly Hallows: Part 2”.

Thanks to the huge success of Hogwarts Legacywhich became one of the best-selling titles of last year, Warner Bros. is persisting with the creation of themed content: proof of this is the recent launch of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and the announcement of a remastered collection of the video game series in collaboration with LEGO.

As witnessed by a recent interview at Varietythe CFO of Warner Bros Games is well aware of the positive moment for the franchise and, for this very reason, the company’s priorities would fall precisely around the publication of new themed video games.

“Obviously, Hogwarts Legacy sequel is a priority for usto be implemented within a couple of years.”

There are numerous rumours that would see a Director’s Cut version of Hogwarts Legacy in progress: The release of a new version of the game would only expand the sales pool of one of the most successful products of 2023, with over 20 million copies sold.