Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, registration has been opened for the second round of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students” as part of the Council’s support for young Emirati talents, its efforts to encourage their entry into the media field, and to expand the scope of Emirati cadres’ participation in creating advanced media that contributes to consolidating the national identity..

https://scholarship.aud.edu

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council, said: “The vision of Mohammed bin Rashid and the directives of Ahmed bin Mohammed are the foundation upon which we base our media development process in Dubai. The grant represents a qualitative addition with a significant impact in discovering young national media talents and providing them with the necessary support, thus opening the way for Emirati media to include competencies that elevate its content and message to international standards.”

Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, stressed: “We work according to a clear and integrated strategy concerned with developing the media sector, starting from the academic stage. The goal behind the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students is to encourage Emirati youth to enter the field of media and contribute to increasing the participation of the national cadre in shaping its future.”