When JK Rowling agreed to Hogwarts being transferred to the big screen, he set one condition. The saga of harry potteravailable in Spain thanks to Max, had to have a British cast. Therefore, Robin Williams, considered for the role of Hagrid, was left out. The rule was so rigid that Chris Columbus’s daughter, born like her father in the United States, appears on the scene, but does not utter a single word.

The British market for performers is so rich that no one objected. Thanks to this imposition, for the saga of harry potter Actors of the stature of Gary Oldman, Maggie Smith, Richard Harris, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter paraded. However, the list could have had even more luster to add to it Hugh Grant. But it couldn’t be. Or, rather, he didn’t want to.

Kenneth Branagh in ‘Harry Potter’ Cinemania

What role was Hugh Grant going to play?

It is not difficult to imagine Hugh Grant strolling through the lavish halls of Hogwarts. The Londoner would have had a very easy time integrating into the College of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In fact, the producers wanted to have him from the beginning, although the first firm proposal did not arrive until the second film. In it, Hugh Grant would play the bewitching (and ridiculous) Gilderoy Lockhart. However, Grant, when he was ready to take the leap, backed down. He preferred to stay with Love with noticea romantic comedy that I had already committed to.

Love with noticeavailable on Netflix, was his first and last film with Sandra Bullock. However, Grant left for posterity a phrase about his co-star, whom he defined as the best person he had ever worked with. They both became very friends in this film in which donald trump He gave up one of his properties for the filming, and even filmed a cameo.

However, Hugh Grant recently swore, in The Graham Norton Show, who doesn’t remember Trump in Love with notice. The reason is that the winner of the last presidential election in the United States stopped by the set when Grant was busiest. That day, he had bet with Sandra Bullock (whom he calls Sandy) that he would be able to make the Warnes Bros boss cry before nine in the morning. “She didn’t trust me to do it, but I did it,” Grant added.

‘Love with notice’

For their part, the producers of Harry Potter offered the script to Kenneth Branaghwho accepted it. So when you see again Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secretsthink about how the professor who enthralled Hermione Granger was very close to having the face of Hugh Grant. A perfectly understandable platonic love.





