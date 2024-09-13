For tomorrow, Saturday 14 September, there will be an improvement in weather conditions even if temperatures will still be falling in the South

An improvement in conditions is expected in Italy weather forecast in the next few days, following the removal of the North Atlantic disturbance that had recently affected our peninsula. An improvement that will be even more evident in the western areas of the country.

For tomorrow, Saturday 14 September, a weakening of the northerly winds is expected, with a more accentuated intensity near the Islands.

According to the latest measurements, there will be a further drop in temperatures in the South and an increase in the northern regions. However, the forecast values ​​will still be lower than the seasonal averages a bit throughout the country.

In light of this climate scenario, the Department of Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather alert for storm risk and hydrogeological risk for the following two regions: Molise And Apulia.

Forecast for tomorrow, Saturday September 14th

For tomorrow, Saturday 14 September, a general improvement in weather conditions is expected, especially in the North-West, in Sardinia and in the regions on the Tyrrhenian coast.

More unstable weather with the possibility of some isolated precipitation on Gargano and between the north of the Sicily and the southwest of the Calabria. In the afternoon, local rain is expected between Eastern Veneto and the Friuli-Venezia Giulia and in the Eastern Alps with snowfall above 1,500 metres above sea level.

Italy forecasts

Maximum temperatures are increasing in the Center-North and in Sardinia, even if they are still below the seasonal averages. Still decreasing, however, in the southern regions and in Sicily.

Weather Alert: Expert Advice

In weather alert conditions, all citizens are invited not to stay near trees or near construction site scaffolding. It is important to ensure the safety of any type of object and vases on balconies that can be moved by bad weather. It is also important to pay attention to weather phenomena during events planned outdoors, in order to prevent dangerous situations.