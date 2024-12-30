12/30/2025



Updated at 12:51 p.m.





The Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca He was dismissed this Monday as coach of the AC Milan Italian, after drawing (1-1) this Sunday against AS Roma, one of the benches he coached in the past, and after confirming it by the coach himself in a statement after the match played at San Siro.

«AC Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved of his duties as coach of the men’s first team. “The club thanks Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the best in the future,” the entity reported on your website.

Milan drew (1-1) at home against Roma this Sunday, in Fonseca’s last game as head of the Milan bench. After which, the Portuguese coach himself told the local media that he would not continue on the team.

«I’m already out of Milan. Such is life. “My conscience is clear, I did everything I could,” said the Portuguese from his car at the San Siro exit. The Rossoneri team is eighth in Serie A, with 27 points, 14 off the lead, 8 away from the Champions League, after only one win in the last four domestic games.