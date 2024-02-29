Yucatán.- Images of a sign placed on the door of an OXXO that prohibits the entry of a cat in Yucatán.

“Don't let the cat pass“, reads the sign placed in the OXXO gate entrancesince Michi is accused of stealing the croquettes.

The cat is seen patiently waiting for the moment when a customer opens the door to find the opportunity and steal some food, biting the bags of croquettes, which represents losses for the store and as a measure the advertisement was placed.

Social media users reacted to the publication, which generated various comments.

OXXO employees are prohibited from letting the cat pass / Photo: Capture

“Cute scene? The kitten stays there because he knows that if he manages to get init's going to mitigate the hunger a little if he's lucky before they take him out.”

Social media users reacted to the publication / Photo: Capture

“They are not going to stay poor with the handful of croquettes Let him eat the baby.” “How difficult is it for them to leave croquettes and water outside?” Users commented.

But others assure that it does not need food because the kitten has a collar and also because cats are very gluttonous animals.

